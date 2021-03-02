Ron McBride Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Ron “T-Bone” McBride has Died .

RT @CwoodFootball96: Today we mourn the loss of Crestwood Lady Knights Basketball Asst. Coach and former Crestwood Football Defensive Line Coach, Ron “T-Bone” McBride. Coach McBride was a pillar to the Sumter community and will be forever missed. Get your rest now Coach, you deserve it 🖤💜🖤💜



