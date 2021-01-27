Ron Michel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ron Michel has Died .
Ron Michel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Condolences to all of the Michel family and to the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation community and all of Prince Albert Grand Council on the loss of a long-term leader. The late Ron Michel will be missed, however his spirit has influenced so many.#pbcn #pagc https://t.co/71zNgQgUrp
— Patricia A Crowe (@PatriciaCroweSK) January 27, 2021
