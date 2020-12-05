Ron Miner Death -Dead-Obituaries : Legendary Ron Miner of Indianapolis A.K.A DJ Indiana Jones has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

As we read stories about our late friend @DJIndianaJones. We see things that Ron Miner did without anyone even knowing and without taking a shred of credit. We can all learn from that example. It’s not about who you are. It’s about WHAT you are inside. We lost a good man. pic.twitter.com/q1MBWEMMpd — Indy’s GIANT 90.9 FM (@WBDGIndy) December 5, 2020

Jo A. Wood wrote

For all family and friends. Nice guy, did great stuff in a Indy.

(We walked to Melody every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night as kids in the 70’s great times)

Jim Cerone wrote

Stunned and sad. Ron was bigger than life, hugged often and laughed a lot. He did more for the Indianapolis music scene than anyone.

Andrew Young wrote

This was an incredible tribute! He was truly a legend and great soul of a person!!

Maureen O’Connor Gilmer wrote

Thanks for writing this, Dave. We need you to continue to share your knowledge of Indy’s music scene.

Matt Carver wrote

Heart broken man, Ron Miner you will never be forgotten in Indianapolis my brotha, we will see to it, we Burned a lot of Ganja in Brod Ripple baby boy, this blunt is for you bro, fly high