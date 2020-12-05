Ron Miner Death -Dead-Obituaries : Legendary Ron Miner of Indianapolis A.K.A DJ Indiana Jones has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ron Miner Death –Dead-Obituaries : egendary Ron Miner of Indianapolis A.K.A DJ Indiana Jones has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Ron Miner, aka DJ Indiana Jones was a legend in the local music community and one of the city’s best known, and most respected DJs and promoters. He was a long-time supporter of PATTERN and a passionate advocate for the Culture, and Racial Justice. https://t.co/a8kNbHB2us
— PATTERN (@PatternIndy) December 5, 2020
First post EYE seen on Instagram this Rising is You Brethren… Ron Miner @djindianajones Heart of Gold… Real Authentic Dude… Met You when EYE 1st moved 2 Indy in Broadripple, & when You caught wind of My Restaurant You went above & beyond supporting Me… buying ten dinners at a time to get people hip to My Movement… You just lined Me up with the opportunity of a LIFETIME… We never got 2 execute, but that was huge of You Brother… You touched alot of people & WILL Be dearly Missed. #RestUpRonP.S. Ron was victim of a Heart Attack in His 40’s… We gotta take care of OurCELLves Yall!
Ron Miner Cause of Death.We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
As we read stories about our late friend @DJIndianaJones. We see things that Ron Miner did without anyone even knowing and without taking a shred of credit. We can all learn from that example. It’s not about who you are. It’s about WHAT you are inside. We lost a good man. pic.twitter.com/q1MBWEMMpd
— Indy’s GIANT 90.9 FM (@WBDGIndy) December 5, 2020
Jo A. Wood wrote
For all family and friends. Nice guy, did great stuff in a Indy.
(We walked to Melody every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night as kids in the 70’s great times)
Jim Cerone wrote
Stunned and sad. Ron was bigger than life, hugged often and laughed a lot. He did more for the Indianapolis music scene than anyone.
Andrew Young wrote
This was an incredible tribute! He was truly a legend and great soul of a person!!
Maureen O’Connor Gilmer wrote
Thanks for writing this, Dave. We need you to continue to share your knowledge of Indy’s music scene.
Matt Carver wrote
Heart broken man, Ron Miner you will never be forgotten in Indianapolis my brotha, we will see to it, we Burned a lot of Ganja in Brod Ripple baby boy, this blunt is for you bro, fly high
Steve Reynolds wrote
Wow I just learned this from you! Shocked and saddened. Thank you for sharing his accomplishments, many of which I didn’t know. What I did know was he was a great person who always spoke the truth and did everything he could to help his fellow man! His voice will be missed.
Kirsten Eamon-Shine wrote
My heart is heavy for the whole music community and especially some of my dear friends. Ron was a gem. There is a huge piece of creativity and community building missing today.
@djindianajones wrote
I HATE WHEN WE LOSE ONE OF THE GOOD ONES. HIS HARD WORK WAS ONE OF THE MANY REASONS “CHANGE” BY SHADEZ OF BROOKLYN WAS SO SUCCESSFUL. HE WAS A GREAT GUY.
RIP to Ron Miner .
COSMO BAKER wrote
Went to sleep last night having heard the news and I hoped it wasn’t true. Rest In Power to my man Ron Miner AKA
@djindianajones you were a real one and a friend to so many. Ron was a fearless advocate for his community and stood up his city time and again.
Candace Janell wrote
The song is ended but the melody lingers on. Your light and love was so contagious. Thank you for sharing your gift of music with us. Rest In Peace Ron Miner. You will be so missed. Go rock Heaven.
Nasty-Nes wrote
DJ Indiana Jones aka Ron Miner passed away from a heart attack today. He’s Indianapolis’ DJ & King of Hip Hop and we first met promoting Lords of the Underground which grew into a long lasting brotherly relationship. I will miss him dearly… (R.I.P.) Nasty-Nes.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.