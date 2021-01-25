Ron Montez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ron Montez has Died from Covid-19.

Ron Montez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Carolyn Smith 1h · Got this shocking news and I am speechless. I Met Ron and Liz when I was 16 years old, they were always an inspiration to me. Rest in peace Ron. #Repost @shirleyballas with @make_repost ・・・ It is with great sadness I hear of my longtime friend Ron Montez passing due to Covid. I first met Ron when I was 19 in Los Angeles. He was the United States Latin American Champion with his beautiful partner Liz Curtis. Later he went on to be a world renowned teacher and coach in dance He was an amazing dancer of his generation,, he had the most beautiful kind spirit,, with a beautiful heart. It didn’t matter when or where you saw Ron you just picked up where you left off. My heart goes out to his Family and friends. @prodnzr his dear friend Enio kept us in the loop with Ron’s health,, my heart is heavy for you today Enio. RIP Ron may the angels take you under their wings. #beautifulhuman See Less

Benji Schwimmer

RIP to US Latin king, Ron Montez. One of the very first dancers I ever watched live and performed with and instrumental in the development of partner dancing as we know it.

Kathy Corcoran

I saw him dance for the first time in l968 at an Arthur Murray metal ball. We all had a crush on him and were in awh of his dancing. I was so hoping we wouldn’t lose him. He is a great loss to our dance community.

Carrie Lucas

One of the most talented & humble of men . A larger than life personality on the dance floor and TV host with Juliet Prowse. I still teach Cha Cha moves I learned from him at Buddy’s workshop weekends in Palm Springs. This inspirational super star will be greatly missed and remembered fondly .

Stacy Stamps O’Neal

I’m so sorry he was a kind amazing person my heart breaks

Nancy Robinson Fontaine

So sad to hear this! He was a wonderful teacher…I enjoyed dancing with him!

Amy Beth Anderson

I loved watching the videos of Ron dancing with your dad.

Marilyn Carsner

I am so sorry to see your post, Kelly C had posted he was ill. I never had the opportunity to meet him.

Michelle Kinkaid

Ron was an icon and wonderful friend to so many of us. Heartbreaking loss. RIP and Dance On Ron Montez! .

Laura Jean

I took workshops from him at Monroe Hall, super nice, talented man.

Kimberly Morrow Howe

Super sad to hear this! I haven’t been on Facebook for a few days and this is what I come back to!! very sad! Ron was an amazing man! I was lucky enough to meet him and know him. May his spirit live on through his legacy!

Shanti Monster Davis

No! He visited the studio I trained and taught at quite often, growing up. Spent a lot of time studying from him. This breaks my heart to learn this news.