Ron Newman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @Coventry_City player Ron Newman has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @Clarriebourton: Very sad to hear that former @Coventry_City player Ron Newman has passed away, aged 87. Scored in the first minute of his debut in 1956. Tricky winger who only played 13 games for club @ccfpa



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.