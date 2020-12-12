Ron Peterson Death -Dead – Obituary : Dateline Ron Peterson has Died .
Dateline Ron Peterson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We lost a member of our Dateline family overnight. Ron Peterson, the RCMP investigator who appeared in “At The Bottom of the Lake,” in 2018, has died. Ron and wife Bette are dear to @dateline_keith and me, and we send our condolences to her and their family ❤️ #Dateline pic.twitter.com/g6d5tyrZex
— Shane Bishop (@shanebishop) December 12, 2020
Shane Bishop @shanebishop We lost a member of our Dateline family overnight. Ron Peterson, the RCMP investigator who appeared in “At The Bottom of the Lake,” in 2018, has died. Ron and wife Bette are dear to @dateline_keith and me, and we send our condolences to her and their family
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.