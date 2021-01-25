Ron Rafferty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ron Rafferty has Died .

Ron Rafferty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

R.I.P. Ron Rafferty Grimsby Town Football Club are saddened to learn of the death of Ron Rafferty. John Kirk pays tribute to one of our greatest ever players. 👉 https://t.co/KVR7kaTqIT #GTFC pic.twitter.com/ODmBcwZXu4 — Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) January 25, 2021

