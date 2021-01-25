Ron Rafferty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ron Rafferty has Died .
Ron Rafferty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
R.I.P. Ron Rafferty
Grimsby Town Football Club are saddened to learn of the death of Ron Rafferty.
John Kirk pays tribute to one of our greatest ever players.
👉 https://t.co/KVR7kaTqIT #GTFC pic.twitter.com/ODmBcwZXu4
— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) January 25, 2021
Grimsby Town F.C. @officialgtfc R.I.P. Ron Rafferty Grimsby Town Football Club are saddened to learn of the death of Ron Rafferty. John Kirk pays tribute to one of our greatest ever players.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.