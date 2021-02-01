Ron Rodecker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

This is very upsetting news. The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker, had recently passed away at the age of 90. Dragon Tales was one of those shows I grew up with that has aged timelessly. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for creating so many childhood memories. pic.twitter.com/ghdqnZS079 — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) January 31, 2021

Crimson Mayhem @Crimson_Mayhem_ This is very upsetting news. The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker, had recently passed away at the age of 90. Dragon Tales was one of those shows I grew up with that has aged timelessly. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for creating so many childhood memories.

NOTICE.