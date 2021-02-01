Ron Rodecker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
This is very upsetting news. The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker, had recently passed away at the age of 90. Dragon Tales was one of those shows I grew up with that has aged timelessly. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for creating so many childhood memories. pic.twitter.com/ghdqnZS079
— Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) January 31, 2021
Crimson Mayhem @Crimson_Mayhem_ This is very upsetting news. The creator of Dragon Tales, Ron Rodecker, had recently passed away at the age of 90. Dragon Tales was one of those shows I grew up with that has aged timelessly. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for creating so many childhood memories.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.