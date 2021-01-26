Ron Scharphorn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ron Scharphorn has Died.

January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Ron Scharphorn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

AMA District 14 Hare Scrambles 22h  · It is with heavy hearts we inform you of the passing of one of our own Ron Scharphorn. Ron was a long time racer of D14 and a name known by almost anyone who has ever ridden a KTM in the state. Ron was a soft spoken guy but a fierce competitor on the track. Ron was the owner and operator of Lake Cycle where he provided top notch parts, service, and sales to the entire off-road community. Ron was a one of a kind and a true legend of Michigan motorcycle riding/racing, he will be greatly missed. Godspeed Ronnie #830 Photo: @AMADistrict14HareScramble

