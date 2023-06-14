Ronald Gilchrist identified as victim in 42-year-old cold case homicide investigation in Miami-Dade County

Ronald Gilchrist – focus on victim name : “Ronald Gilchrist identified as victim in 1980 Miami homicide case, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says”

Ronald Gilchrist left a home in Clearwater on October 28, 1980, and was headed to Miami to pick up his in-laws and take them to Marco Island. He called a family member from a restaurant payphone in Mulberry on October 29, but that was the last communication he had with his family. He never arrived at the airport and had been missing for over 40 years until the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received word from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office on June 7, 2023, that an unidentified John Doe homicide victim in Miami from November 1980 matched Gilchrist’s description. Detectives closed the cold case and identified the victim as Gilchrist, but his death is still being investigated as a homicide by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

News Source : Claire Farrow

