Ronnie Burgess Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : principal Ronnie Burgess has Died .

principal Ronnie Burgess has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.

Dear AAST Alumni, I know how much you all loved our one time principal Ronnie Burgess. He passed away today. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very sad time. He was a great principal who would do anything for kids and was very easy to work for as a staff member. A great man, well loved by all.

Darielle Deigan wrote

This is terrible news. I’m so sad to hear this. He was so positive and encouraging. I’m thinking about his family. He made such an impact on me and countless other students.

Eileen Curran Gillespie wrote

Please pray for us,, my dear sweet friends…

Ronnie Burgess…Amazing, Brilliant Educator and Principal…

Wonderful friend/brother…

His wife Val, my beautiful

friend/sister…

Incredible father to his 5 daughters…his 3 and my 2…He became Dad to my two girls, when they needed comforting and someone to talk to, and has considered them his daughters since then…The girls even had their picture taken together as a gift to him…

And my granddaughters called him Pops, and Val, Mimi…We are family…

I want to stay in denial about his death…Isn’t he going to walk into his house any minute now?

I feel car sick and can’t breathe when reality invades my heart…

Ronnie is gone! He has gone to Heaven..I am so happy for him…

I am so sad for those of us separated from him now…

Loved by so, so many…

I “see” and “hear” him

walking and talking with Jesus…

He loved to chat…He loved Jesus…

I will miss you Ronnie, but I will remember that we will see you again, one day, in great celebration…

For eternity…Love and Miss you…

