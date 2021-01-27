Ronnie Stinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson has Died .
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It's with deep sadness & regret that we announce the sad passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson following a long illness.
Everyone at the club would like to pass on their sincere & heartfelt sympathies to the family & friends of Ronnie. pic.twitter.com/cdyToUu3RM
— Portadown FC (@Portadownfc) January 27, 2021
