Ronnie Stinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson has Died .

passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It's with deep sadness & regret that we announce the sad passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson following a long illness. Everyone at the club would like to pass on their sincere & heartfelt sympathies to the family & friends of Ronnie. pic.twitter.com/cdyToUu3RM — Portadown FC (@Portadownfc) January 27, 2021

Portadown FC @Portadownfc It’s with deep sadness & regret that we announce the sad passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson following a long illness. Everyone at the club would like to pass on their sincere & heartfelt sympathies to the family & friends of Ronnie.