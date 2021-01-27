Ronnie Stinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

Ronnie Stinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson has Died .

passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Portadown FC @Portadownfc It’s with deep sadness & regret that we announce the sad passing of Portadown FC Chairman Ronnie Stinson following a long illness. Everyone at the club would like to pass on their sincere & heartfelt sympathies to the family & friends of Ronnie.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.