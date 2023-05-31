roof collapse: Partial Roof Collapse at Kenilworth Auto Body Shop Due to Fire

Auto Body Shop in Kenilworth Suffers from Fire and Partial Roof Collapse

On the night of May 30th, a fire broke out at Perfection Plus, an auto body shop located at 740 Federal Ave. in Kenilworth, New Jersey. The Kenilworth Police and Fire departments were called to the scene at around 8:22 p.m. after receiving an activated smoke alarm from the shop. Multiple 911 calls also reported hearing explosions coming from the shop.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the building, and the shop had suffered a partial roof collapse. Fortunately, the shop had been closed for the day since 6 p.m., so no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Several fire departments from surrounding towns, including Roselle Park, Cranford, and Garwood, were called to assist in extinguishing the fire. Members of the Union County Arson Squad also arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

While the cause of the fire is currently unknown, the Union County Arson Squad is working to determine the origin of the blaze. The shop’s owner, employees, and customers will undoubtedly be eager to find out what happened and what can be done to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having functioning smoke detectors and fire alarms in all commercial and residential buildings. Had it not been for the activated smoke alarm, the fire may have gone unnoticed for much longer, resulting in more extensive damage and possibly even injuries or fatalities.

The community of Kenilworth is grateful for the quick response of the local fire departments, who were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it could spread to other nearby buildings. The incident also highlights the importance of having well-equipped and trained firefighters who are able to respond to emergencies quickly and effectively.

While the auto body shop will undoubtedly face some challenges in the aftermath of the fire, the community will undoubtedly come together to support the shop’s owner and employees as they work to recover and rebuild. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to take steps to protect their own homes and businesses from the risk of fire, including practicing fire safety protocols and ensuring that smoke detectors and fire alarms are functioning properly.

The incident is a sobering reminder of the power of fire and the importance of being prepared for emergencies. While it is fortunate that no one was injured in the fire, the partial roof collapse serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of even seemingly minor fires. As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the community of Kenilworth will undoubtedly come together to support one another and work towards a safer and stronger future.

