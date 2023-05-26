“Ropa Vieja Recipe”: A No-Fuss Weekday Recipe: Ropa Vieja Dish at its Best

This Ropa Vieja Dish is the Perfect No Fuss Weekday Recipe

Are you tired of eating the same old boring meals during the week? Do you want to spice up your weekday dinners without spending hours in the kitchen? Look no further than this delicious Ropa Vieja dish!

What is Ropa Vieja?

Ropa Vieja is a traditional Cuban dish that is made with shredded beef, bell peppers, onions, and a tomato-based sauce. The name “Ropa Vieja” translates to “old clothes” in Spanish, which describes the shredded appearance of the beef.

Why is it the Perfect Weekday Recipe?

One of the best things about this Ropa Vieja recipe is that it is incredibly easy to make. You can have it on the table in under an hour, making it the perfect no-fuss weekday recipe. All you need is a few simple ingredients and a pot or slow cooker.

Ingredients:

2 pounds flank steak

1 onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes

1 can (8 oz) tomato sauce

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Season the flank steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the flank steak and sear for 3-4 minutes on each side until browned. Remove the steak from the pot and set aside. Add the onion, bell peppers, and garlic to the pot and sauté for 5-7 minutes until softened. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, cumin, oregano, paprika, and salt and pepper to the pot. Stir to combine. Return the flank steak to the pot and spoon the tomato mixture over the steak. Cover the pot and simmer for 25-30 minutes until the steak is tender and can be easily shredded with a fork. Remove the steak from the pot and shred with a fork. Return the shredded beef to the pot and stir to combine with the tomato sauce. Top with chopped cilantro and serve hot with rice, beans, or tortillas.

Why You Should Try This Recipe

Not only is this Ropa Vieja recipe quick and easy to make, but it is also incredibly flavorful and satisfying. The tender shredded beef is infused with the delicious tomato-based sauce, making it the perfect comfort food for any weeknight dinner. Plus, it is a great way to switch up your usual dinner routine and introduce new flavors and cuisines to your family.

So next time you are looking for a quick and easy weeknight dinner recipe, give this Ropa Vieja dish a try. Your taste buds will thank you!

Ropa vieja recipe Cuban cuisine Slow cooker recipes Latin American dishes Easy weeknight dinners

News Source : Mirtle Peña-Calderon

Source Link :This Ropa Vieja Dish is the Perfect No Fuss Weekday Recipe/