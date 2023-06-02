“Ropa Vieja Recipe”: Recipe for Slow-Cooked Ropa Vieja

Braised Ropa Vieja Recipe

Ropa vieja is a traditional Cuban dish that has gained popularity in many other countries. The name translates to “old clothes” because the shredded beef resembles tattered clothing. This dish is typically served over rice and beans, but it can also be used as a filling for tacos or empanadas. This braised Ropa Vieja recipe will give you a tender and flavorful meat that will have your taste buds singing.

Ingredients

2 lbs beef chuck roast

1 large onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes

1 cup beef broth

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 bay leaf

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Season the beef chuck roast with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the beef and sear on all sides until browned, about 4 minutes per side. Remove the beef from the pot and set aside. In the same pot, add the onions, bell peppers, and garlic. Cook until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the cumin and smoked paprika and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes, beef broth, red wine, and bay leaf to the pot. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Return the beef to the pot and spoon the tomato mixture over the top. Make sure the beef is submerged in the liquid. Cover the pot with a lid and transfer to the oven. Bake for 2-3 hours, or until the beef is tender and easily shreds with a fork. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Using two forks, shred the beef in the pot. Discard the bay leaf and stir the shredded beef to combine with the tomato mixture. Serve the braised Ropa Vieja over rice and beans, or use as a filling for tacos or empanadas.

Conclusion

This braised Ropa Vieja recipe is a delicious and hearty meal that is perfect for any occasion. The flavors are bold and rich, and the beef is tender and flavorful. The dish is not difficult to make, but it does require some time to braise in the oven. The end result is well worth the wait, and you will have plenty of leftovers to enjoy throughout the week. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the flavors of Cuba in your own home.

