Rory Young: In Memoriam

The passing of Rory Young | Art

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rory Young. A gifted artist, Young was a fixture in the art community, known for his innovative techniques and stunning works of art.

Born in 1952, Young grew up with a passion for painting and drawing. He honed his skills at prestigious art schools and was quickly recognized for his talent. His art captured the beauty of nature, with landscapes and animals featuring prominently in his work.

Young was a true visionary, always looking for new ways to express his art. He experimented with various mediums, from oil paints to charcoal, and even invented his own technique of blending colors on canvas.

His unique style earned him numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. He exhibited his work in galleries around the world, and his paintings are now held in private collections across the globe.

Beyond his artistic talent, Young was known for his kind heart and generous spirit. He loved teaching and mentoring young artists, and his passion for the arts will live on through his students.

Rory Young will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His contributions to the world of art have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Remembering Rory Young – A Talented Sculptor and Building Conservationist

A Keen Eye for Building Conservation Born in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, Rory Young left an indelible mark on the world, with his creative talent, exceptional sensitivity, and passion for building conservation. He passed away at 68 years of age, after battling adenocarcinoma. Rory was a pioneer in promoting the use of lime-based mortars, and was a leading figure in the conservation and repair of the 16th-century merchant’s house, Law’s Close, in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in the 1980s. His meticulous work transformed the relatively neglected-looking building, with lime-based repairs bringing quality, texture, and color to its features. He rose to prominence when he was chosen to design and create the maquettes for the great west doorway of York Minster in 1994, in celebration of the Bible story from the creation of the world. His fresh, original ideas breathed new life into the Minster, while paying homage to the past. Between 2015 and 2022, Rory also created naturalistically colored statues of modern martyrs, filling up the seven empty niches of the medieval screen in St Albans Cathedral. A Talented Artist and Educator Following his graduation in fine art (painting) from Camberwell College of Art, London, in 1976, Rory embarked on a period of self-directed study of local and regional building styles and techniques across England and Wales. Over the years, he welcomed many William Morris Craft fellows and Lethaby scholars from William Morris’s Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings into his Cirencester home. He shared his knowledge and wisdom about the careful repair of old buildings with these visiting fellows, earning a reputation as a natural teacher, vibrant, and compelling. Letter-Cutting and Design Besides his conservation work, Rory was also a talented designer and letter-cutter of grave-marker monuments. He leveraged his unique ability to connect with people, producing memorable and touching grave markers. Final Days and Legacy When Rory was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in 2022, he gathered close to 300 friends for a “carpe diem” party in a field in Gloucestershire, celebrating his life in style. Rory’s marriage to sculptor Jane Rickards in 1986 ended in divorce. He is survived by his sister, Katrina.