Rosa Salazar cast as Diamondback in Captain America: New World Order, joining Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford in MCU film.

Diamondback/Rachel Leighton in Captain America: New World Order : Rosa Salazar cast in “Captain America: New World Order” as Diamondback/Rachel Leighton.

Reports suggest that Rosa Salazar has been cast in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: New World Order, which stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, and features Diamondback, aka Rachel Leighton, as the supervillain. Salazar will reportedly play Leighton, who is a member of the Serpent Society and one of the film’s antagonists, alongside Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross and Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader. Leighton is known for her relationship with Captain America in the comics, and it remains to be seen if this will be explored in the film. Captain America: New World Order is expected to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, and filming is set to conclude in June 2023.

Read Full story : Captain America: New World Order /

News Source : Abdul Azim Naushad

Captain America New World Order Marvel Cinematic Universe Superhero movies Action-packed films Comic book adaptations