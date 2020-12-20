Rosalind Knight Death -Dead – Obituary : Rosalind Knight has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Rosalind Knight Death -Dead – Obituary : Rosalind Knight has Died .

Rosalind Knight has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Tracy-Ann Oberman @TracyAnnO So sad to hear of the passing of fear Rosalind Knight. Such a fantastic actress but loved by a whole new generation as Horrible Grandma in #FrodayNightDinner. She really was the best . #RIPRosalindKnight love to Marianne and all the family .

