Roscommon, MI Car Accident Claims the Lives of Neal Cooley and Juanita Tackett: Obituary

Obituary for Neal Cooley

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neal Cooley and Juanita Tackett. They both died in a car accident in Roscommon, MI on [date].

Neal Cooley was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was [age] years old at the time of his passing.

Neal was born in [place] on [date] to his parents [names]. He graduated from [school] in [year] and went on to [career]. He was a dedicated employee at [company] for [length of time].

Neal was a kind and generous person who always put others before himself. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching sports, and going fishing.

Neal is survived by his [family members]. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife [name].

A memorial service for Neal Cooley and Juanita Tackett will be held on [date] at [location].

Roscommon car accident Juanita Tackett obituary Michigan fatal car crash Neal Cooley tribute Roscommon community mourns loss