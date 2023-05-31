Rose Hill woman identified as victim in 3-vehicle collision

Alyna J. Elder, victim of 3-vehicle collision near Derby. : Woman from Rose Hill identified as victim in 3-vehicle collision near Derby

The victim of a fatal three-vehicle collision over Memorial Day weekend near Derby, Kansas, has been identified as a woman from Rose Hill. The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed the identities of those involved in the crash, which left at least one person dead. The incident occurred when a stolen 2005 Dodge Ram, driven by Jimmy F. Guinn III, 19, of Augusta, veered across the center line with a flat tire and hit the rear-end of a 2009 Ford F150, driven by Luke A. Fanello, 34, of Haysville. The impact caused Fanello’s truck to collide head-on with a 1999 Chevrolet S10 driven by Alyna J. Elder, 20, of Rose Hill. Elder was pronounced dead at the scene, and Guinn was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries. Fanello escaped the crash without injury but was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

News Source : https://www.wibw.com

