“Rose Set Tutorial”: Tutorial: How to Make a Homemade Rose Set for Cakes

Introduction:

Cake decorating is an art that not only makes your cakes look beautiful but also adds a personal touch to your celebrations. One of the most popular cake decorations is a rose set. A rose set consists of multiple roses arranged in a bouquet-like formation on top of a cake. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of making a rose set at home.

Materials Required:

Fondant or gum paste

Rose petal cutter

Rolling pin

Cornstarch or powdered sugar

Floral wire

Floral tape

Edible glue or water

Food coloring (optional)

Step 1: Preparing the Fondant or Gum Paste

The first step to making a rose set is to prepare the fondant or gum paste. Fondant is a sugar-based dough that is used to cover cakes, while gum paste is a mixture of fondant and gum tragacanth, which makes it more pliable and easier to shape.

Take a small amount of fondant or gum paste and knead it until it becomes soft and pliable. If the fondant is too dry, add a small amount of water or glycerin. If it is too wet, add some cornstarch or powdered sugar.

Step 2: Making the Rose Petals

To make rose petals, roll out the fondant or gum paste to a thickness of about 1/8th of an inch. Using a rose petal cutter, cut out the petals. You will need about 5-6 petals for each rose.

Once you have cut out the petals, use your fingers to thin out the edges. This will give the petals a more realistic look.

Step 3: Shaping the Petals

To shape the petals, take one petal and fold it in half lengthwise. Then, fold it in half again, this time crosswise. This will create a crease in the center of the petal.

Next, using your fingers, gently curve the edges of the petal upwards. This will give the petal a more natural shape.

Repeat this process with all the petals.

Step 4: Assembling the Rose

To assemble the rose, take one petal and brush the bottom edge with edible glue or water. Then, attach a second petal to it, slightly overlapping the first petal. Continue adding petals, one at a time, until you have used all the petals.

Once all the petals have been attached, use your fingers to gently shape the rose into a more natural shape.

Step 5: Adding the Stem and Leaves

To add the stem to the rose, insert a floral wire into the bottom of the rose. Then, wrap floral tape around the wire, starting at the base of the rose and working your way down the wire.

To add leaves, roll out some fondant or gum paste and cut out leaf shapes using a leaf cutter. Then, attach the leaves to the stem using edible glue or water.

Repeat steps 2-5 to make more roses.

Step 6: Arranging the Roses

To arrange the roses, start by inserting a few roses into the cake at an angle. Then, add more roses around them, filling in any gaps.

Once you have arranged all the roses, use floral tape to secure the stems together.

Conclusion:

Making a rose set at home is a fun and easy way to add a personal touch to your cakes. With a few simple tools and some fondant or gum paste, you can create beautiful roses that will impress your friends and family. So, go ahead and give it a try!

Source Link :cake rose set tutorial//home made rose set making//how to make rose set/

Cake decorating tutorial DIY rose set making Homemade cake decoration Step-by-step rose set guide Cake rose design tutorial