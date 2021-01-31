Rose Shelengian Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rose Shelengian, a World War II ‘Rosie the Riveter has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Rose Shelengian, a World War II ‘Rosie the Riveter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened by the loss of Rose Shelengian, a World War II ‘Rosie the Riveter,’ who passed away over the holidays due to complications from COVID-19. She was 95. Read and share this great tribute to her by @GaryLMiles in the @PhillyInquirer. #RIP https://t.co/Lf9qr2v6ec
