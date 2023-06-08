Rose Tribute for a Dear Friend’s Funeral







Roses for the Dead – Funeral for a Friend

Chorus: So let's bring roses for the dead, And let them know that they'll always be missed, And though they're gone, they still remain, In the memories that we'll always retain. Verse 2: Through the tears and the pain we feel, We remember the laughter and joy they brought, Their spirit lives on in the stories we share, And the love they gave will always be there. Chorus: So let's bring roses for the dead, And let them know that they'll always be missed, And though they're gone, they still remain, In the memories that we'll always retain. Bridge: Though the road ahead is long and hard, We'll keep their memory alive in our hearts, And as we say our final goodbyes, We'll hold on to the love that never dies. Chorus: So let's bring roses for the dead, And let them know that they'll always be missed, And though they're gone, they still remain, In the memories that we'll always retain.

Verse 1:As the sun sets behind the hills,And the stars align in perfect symmetry,We gather here to say goodbye,To a friend who’s passed and left us to cry.





