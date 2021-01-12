Rose Vandelannoite Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rose Vandelannoite has Died .

Rose Vandelannoite has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

My love and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Rose Vandelannoite, a health-care worker who died yesterday from COVID. #ableg https://t.co/qEeiKblYMx — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) January 12, 2021

