Rose Vandelannoite Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rose Vandelannoite has Died .
Rose Vandelannoite has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
My love and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Rose Vandelannoite, a health-care worker who died yesterday from COVID. #ableg https://t.co/qEeiKblYMx
— Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) January 12, 2021
