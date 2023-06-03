Rose Zhang’s Caddie: Meet the Experienced Caddie Who Joined Rose Zhang for Her Professional Debut

Rose Zhang: The Rising Star in Golf with Veteran Caddie Jason Gilroyed

Golf is a game that has produced many new heroes on the greens, and Rose Zhang is one such star who rose from the field of amateur golf to claim her victories and register her name in the history books. Zhang became the first golfer to win back-to-back NCAA women’s golf individual titles and holds an impressive record of 12 wins in 20 starts, surpassing the legendary Tiger Woods. With so many victories, it was only natural for Zhang to turn professional, and she has found support in veteran caddie Jason Gilroyed.

Gilroyed, a Canadian-born caddie, has more than two decades of experience in the golf industry and has worked with the likes of Rosie Jones and World No. 5 Minjee Lee. However, he has never worked for a long time with a professional golfer, with most of his previous relationships lasting only a few years. Despite this, Gilroyed has still managed to be part of some significant victories, including the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship with Minjee Lee, as well as with Cristie Kerr and Anna Nordqvist.

The start of the caddie-pro alliance between Rose Zhang and Jason Gilroyed began when the duo visited Zhang on campus at Stanford University, where Gilroyed’s son Tyler also studies. The pair had dinner and went on a tour of the university, and the next day, they went to the venue of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where Zhang had already registered a record in her name.

As Zhang and Gilroyed teamed up for the 2023 Mizuho Open, the veteran caddie had a great impression of the player. He described her game as more like Jin Young Ko, focusing on precision and accuracy. With 26 LPGA Tour wins to his name, everyone will be keeping an eye on the rising professional and the experienced caddie as they traverse the greens together.

In conclusion, Rose Zhang is a rising star in the golf industry, and with the support of veteran caddie Jason Gilroyed, she has the potential to continue her success and make history in the professional arena. Gilroyed’s experience and knowledge of the game will undoubtedly benefit Zhang and help her reach new heights. We wish the duo all the best in their future endeavors on the greens.

Rose Zhang’s Caddie Veteran Baggers in Golf Professional Caddie for Pro Debut Behind the Scenes of a Golfer-Caddie Relationship Role of Caddies in Golf Tournaments

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :Who Is Rose Zhang’s Caddie? Meet the Veteran Bagger Who Hopped On to the Role for Her Pro Debut/