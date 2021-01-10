Roseanne Boyland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : woman trampled at capitol.
Roseanne Boyland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.
Roseanne Boyland was trampled to death by fellow pro-Trump supporters after the 34-year-old “spiralled” into the depths of the QAnon theory.
