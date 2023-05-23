“Roseland shooting” today : Two teenagers injured and one killed in Roseland and Rogers Park shootings, aged 15.

Two Teenagers Injured and One Killed in Separate Shootings in Roseland and Rogers Park today 2023.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured in separate shootings in Roseland and Rogers Park in Chicago. The 15-year-old was shot while on the sidewalk, while a 19-year-old woman was shot multiple times just moments later. Police are investigating the incidents.

News Source : CBS Chicago

