“Roseland shooting” today : Two teenagers injured and one killed in Roseland and Rogers Park shootings, aged 15.

Two Teenagers Injured and One Killed in Separate Shootings in Roseland and Rogers Park today 2023.
A 15-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured in separate shootings in Roseland and Rogers Park in Chicago. The 15-year-old was shot while on the sidewalk, while a 19-year-old woman was shot multiple times just moments later. Police are investigating the incidents.
News Source : CBS Chicago
- Roseland shootings
- Rogers Park shootings
- Teen shooting victims
- Chicago gun violence
- Youth gun violence prevention