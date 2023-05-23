“Roseland shooting” today : Two teenagers injured and one killed in Roseland and Rogers Park shootings, aged 15.

“Roseland shooting” today : Two teenagers injured and one killed in Roseland and Rogers Park shootings, aged 15.

Posted on May 23, 2023

Two Teenagers Injured and One Killed in Separate Shootings in Roseland and Rogers Park today 2023.
A 15-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured in separate shootings in Roseland and Rogers Park in Chicago. The 15-year-old was shot while on the sidewalk, while a 19-year-old woman was shot multiple times just moments later. Police are investigating the incidents.

News Source : CBS Chicago

  1. Roseland shootings
  2. Rogers Park shootings
  3. Teen shooting victims
  4. Chicago gun violence
  5. Youth gun violence prevention
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply