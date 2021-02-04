Rosemarie Long Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :County GOP Chair Rosemarie Long has died after battling COVID-19 has Died .
County GOP Chair Rosemarie Long has died after battling COVID-19 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Sangamon County GOP Chair Rosemarie Long has died after battling COVID-19 since November. Goodness what an awful day for Springfield. pic.twitter.com/1IWWtmT1Zs
— Hannah Meisel (@hannahmeisel) February 4, 2021
Hannah Meisel @hannahmeisel Sangamon County GOP Chair Rosemarie Long has died after battling COVID-19 since November. Goodness what an awful day for Springfield.
Tributes
Norseman
I just read the statement from the county GOP. Ironic in that if any party made Covid a partisan issue it was the GOP.
Norseman
Another wow. Two people I worked with departs in one day. RIP Rosemarie and Tony.
@hannahmeisel
So sad to hear. Rose was a blessing to the community and the local Republican party.
