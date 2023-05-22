Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez : Construction worker Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez killed in accident in Arlington, TN

Construction Worker Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez Killed in Arlington Accident

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the construction worker who died in an accident on Friday morning in Arlington. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez, from Olive Branch, Mississippi. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Airline Road near Will Harris Drive. There is still no word on what caused the accident, but images from the scene showed a crane surrounded by emergency vehicles at a construction site. Those with any information about the incident are being asked to come forward.

News Source : Autumn Scott

