Rosy Loomba Death -Obituary – Dead : mum of two after she plunged to her death at a popular tourist spot has Died .

Rosy Loomba has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Herald Sun 11 hrs · Rosy Loomba’s heartbroken family has paid tribute to the mum of two after she plunged to her death at a popular tourist spot.

Source: (20+) Herald Sun – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Mel Paterson wrote

Cannot believe some of the comments. At the end of the day children have lost their mother, she was someone’s daughter, wife, sister, friend and loved by those who knew her. Some people are just so heartless it disgusts me. Rip my love and thoughts are with your children and loved ones.

Vig Vaidianathan wrote

Tragic. RIP. Please don’t ignore the safety signs. Only your photo will remain

Valerie Rodios wrote

Must get that selfie. Why not just be in the moment of actually being there. I don’t understand why people put themselves in the frame of a beautiful scenic photo. We know what you look like. Condolences to her family and friends.

Clare Harrison wrote

Oh so terribly sad for the family for the loss of their wife’s and mother who unfortunately made a bad decision RIP

Sullivan Joan Wendy wrote

She’d be alive if she didn’t make an extremely sad and poor choice! RIP condolences to her family. Something they will never unsee!

Mick Kennedy wrote

Awful, this is why we read signs, abide by the law and don’t climb barriers for selfie’s. just so sad. I’d still treat it as suspicious..

Sonakshi Khurana Arora wrote

So sorry to hear this! Rosy – I remember your beautiful and calm face. Such a sweetheart. May God give strength to your family!.

Ambika A Jaiswal wrote

You were a beautiful person inside out Rosy… May God give strength to your husband and both kids to cope up with loss… RIP

Jenny Bowman wrote

Very sad for all, but why do people not understand that the safety fences are there for a reason.

Vrandesh Bandikatti wrote

Under no circumstance is a Selfie worth more than a life. Very very sad and devastated by this news, even though I don’t know them personally. My condolences to family and friends.

Mel Williams wrote

Terrible circumstances, why is it so important for people to get the “perfect selfie” , I just don’t understand, condolences to her family, may she RIP .

Alena Hodgetts wrote

Such a tragedy for this young family!

No selfie is worth risking your life for! Stay on the right side of the barriers, that’s why they’re there!