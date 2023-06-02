“Rotoscope Filter Removal TikTok”: A Comprehensive Guide on Removing Rotoscope Filter on TikTok

How to Remove Rotoscope Filter in TikTok

TikTok has witnessed a growing trend of individuals sharing glimpses of their daily lives through the platform, often accompanied by a desire to spread joy and happiness. However, a significant portion of these users goes beyond mere sharing and takes an extra step by editing their video clips before posting.

These edits can range from applying special filters to incorporating captivating effects, all aimed at enhancing the overall appeal of their content. Conversely, some TikTokkers specifically seek methods to remove the popular rotoscope filters from their videos. In this article, published by MiniTool Software Limited, we will guide you through the process of achieving this objective.

How to Remove Rotoscope Filter in TikTok While Recording?

To remove the rotoscope filter while recording a video on TikTok, you can follow these steps:

Launch the TikTok app and log into your account. Tap on the large “+” icon to begin recording a video clip using the TikTok software. On the right panel, select “Filters.” Choose “Portrait” and then select “Normal.” Tap on the “Effects” option located in front of the red record circle. From the effects menu, select the “None” effect. Proceed to the Beauty settings and set all values to 0 within the “Face” and “Makeup” tabs. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the recording and posting process.

How to Remove Rotoscope Filter in TikTok from Drafts?

If you have already recorded a video but have not yet published it, you can still remove the rotoscope filter from your TikTok video. Here’s how:

Open the TikTok app and sign into your account. Tap on your profile. Go to “Drafts.” Select the target video from your drafts. Tap the back icon located in the upper left corner. On the editing screen, choose “Effects” from the right menu. Tap the “Undo” icon in the lower-right corner to remove the added rotoscope filter. If you have applied multiple rotoscope effects to the video, repeat the process of tapping “Undo” for each filter. Once all the filters are removed, click “Next” to proceed. On the Filters screen, select “None” to avoid using any filters on your video. Finish editing and save or post your video.

About TikTok

TikTok, along with its Chinese equivalent Douyin, is a popular short-form video hosting service that is owned by ByteDance. The platform allows users to submit and share videos ranging from 3 seconds to 10 minutes in duration. Since their respective launches, TikTok and Douyin have gained immense popularity worldwide. In fact, in October 2020, TikTok exceeded 2 billion mobile downloads globally, highlighting its widespread adoption among users.

The platform’s rapid growth has been recognized, with Morning Consult ranking TikTok as the third-fastest growing brand in 2020, following Zoom and Peacock. Furthermore, Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, ranked TikTok as the most popular website of 2021, surpassing even the widely used google.com.

