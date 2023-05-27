Round 5: U16 Div 2 Matchup between Wentworthville and Greystanes

Wentworthville vs Greystanes U16 Div 2 (Round 5)

Introduction

The Wentworthville Magpies and the Greystanes Lions clashed in a thrilling encounter in Round 5 of the Under-16 Division 2 competition. Both sides had a lot to play for, with Wentworthville looking to cement their place in the top four and Greystanes looking to push up the ladder.

The Match

The match started off with both teams determined to gain the upper hand. Wentworthville dominated possession early on, but it was Greystanes who struck first, with a try in the corner after a great run from their winger.

Wentworthville responded quickly, with a try of their own just minutes later. The game was played at a frenetic pace, with both teams trading blows and trying to gain the upper hand.

The Magpies managed to take the lead midway through the first half, after some great attacking play from their forwards. They continued to dominate possession and territory, but the Lions’ defense held firm, keeping them out for the rest of the half.

The second half started off much like the first, with both teams trying to gain the upper hand. Wentworthville looked the more dangerous of the two sides, with their backs causing havoc in the Lions’ defense.

Despite this, it was Greystanes who scored first in the second half, after some great play from their halfback. Wentworthville responded quickly, however, with a try from their fullback, who showed great pace and skill to score in the corner.

The Magpies continued to dominate possession and territory, and they eventually scored the try that sealed the game for them, with their hooker barging over from close range.

Conclusion

Overall, it was a thrilling encounter between two determined sides. Wentworthville deserved their victory, with their dominant play in possession and their ability to break through the Lions’ defense proving the difference.

The win cements their place in the top four, while Greystanes will be left to rue missed opportunities. It was a great game of rugby league, with both sides showing plenty of skill and determination.

Soccer match Junior league Western Sydney Football U16 Div 2 standings Local sports rivalry