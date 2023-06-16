Round Rock man drowns in Stillhouse Lake, identified as 72-year-old Dean Harbert

Dean Harbert : Round Rock man drowns in Stillhouse Lake, victim identified as 72-year-old Dean Harbert

A man from Round Rock tragically drowned in Stillhouse Lake at Union Grove Park, leading to his death. The Bell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern after the victim’s wife reported that she had not heard from him in over 24 hours. He had been camping at Union Grove Park and had contacted his wife every night while there, except for the night prior. After a brief search, authorities located and recovered the victim, identified as 72-year-old Dean Harbert. An autopsy has been ordered.

