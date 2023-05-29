Route 66 and Fantasy Island Star George Maharis Passes Away at 94

George Maharis Dead at 94: Story of Route 66 and Fantasy Island Star George Maharis’ Death

George Maharis, an American actor known for his roles in Route 66 and Fantasy Island, has passed away at the age of 94. Maharis’ death was confirmed by his publicist, Jeff Ballard, on March 5, 2022. The actor had been living in Beverly Hills and passed away at his home.

The Life of George Maharis

George Maharis was born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, New York. He began his career as a singer before transitioning to acting. Maharis’ breakthrough role came in 1960 when he was cast as Buz Murdock in the CBS drama series Route 66. The show ran for four seasons and made Maharis a household name.

After Route 66, Maharis went on to appear in a number of films and television shows, including The Satan Bug, The Happening, and The Most Deadly Game. In 1977, he was cast as Nick Alexander in the popular ABC series Fantasy Island, which aired for seven seasons.

George Maharis’ Death

George Maharis passed away on March 5, 2022, at his home in Beverly Hills. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Maharis’ publicist, Jeff Ballard, released a statement following the actor’s death:

“George Maharis was a true talent and a beloved member of the entertainment industry. His contributions to television and film will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Many of Maharis’ fans and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Actor William Shatner tweeted, “George Maharis was a gifted actor and a gentle soul. My heart goes out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Legacy of George Maharis

George Maharis will be remembered as a talented actor who left a lasting impression on the entertainment industry. His performances in Route 66 and Fantasy Island were iconic and helped to define television in the 1960s and 1970s. Maharis’ legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and entertainers.

George Maharis’ death is a loss to the entertainment industry and to his fans around the world. His talent and contributions to television and film will never be forgotten.

George Maharis Route 66 Fantasy Island Death of George Maharis George Maharis’ Legacy