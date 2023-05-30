Route 66 Illinois attractions: 10 Unique Sights to Witness Only on Route 66 in Illinois

Exploring the Best Stops on Route 66 in Illinois

Route 66, the historic national highway that spans several states, is arguably the most famous road trip in the United States. Illinois, known as The Prairie State, is home to some of the best stops on a Route 66 road trip. From fast-food restaurants to roadside attractions, there are plenty of things to see along the way. Here are the top ten historic landmarks and attractions that travelers can visit on a Route 66 road trip through Illinois.

Lou Mitchell’s Restaurant

One of the first stops on Route 66, Lou Mitchell’s has been serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch specialties for 100 years. Visitors can sample the diner’s famous coffee and donut holes while taking in its historic appeal. Lou Mitchell’s is easily recognizable by its bright neon sign that reads “Lou Mitchell’s Serving the World’s Best Coffee.” Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket

Located in Hinsdale, Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket has been serving freshly fried chicken since 1946. The restaurant still prepares its fried chicken using the original recipe given to its original owner, Irv Kolarik. Gemini Giant

Standing at 28-feet, the Gemini Giant is a statue of a man with a helmet, holding a rocket with the words “Launching Pad” etched into it. The statue has stood in front of the Launching Pad Drive-In restaurant in Wilmington since the 1960s. The Gemini Giant is a quirky roadside attraction that still welcomes travelers venturing through Route 66 and Wilmington. Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

The Old Chain of Rocks Bridge spans the Mississippi River from Madison, Illinois, to St. Louis, Missouri, for about one mile. The bridge is known for its 30-degree turn at its midway point and was named after a collection of rocky rapids in St. Louis known as the Chain of Rocks. The bridge is open to bike and pedestrian traffic. Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station

Located in Dwight along Route 66, Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station is a life-size memorabilia of what gas stations of yesteryear looked like. The historic gas station is also known as Vernon’s Texaco Station and Becker’s Marathon Gas Station. World’s Largest Covered Wagon

The Railsplitter Covered Wagon in Lincoln, Illinois, is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest covered wagon in the world. The statue features a 12-foot Abraham Lincoln reading a law book and was hand-built by artist David Bentley using Illinois Oak. Ariston Café

The Ariston Café has been around since 1924 and is one of America’s oldest restaurants along Route 66. The historic eatery serves up American, Southern, Italian, and Greek fare in Litchfield. Soulsby Service Station

The Soulsby Service Station is one of Route 66’s oldest and original service stations. The historic gas station first opened its doors in 1926 by Mt Olive’s Henry Soulsby and his family but remains standing today thanks to the Soulsby Preservation Society, which restored the establishment to its former glory. Cozy Dog Drive-In

Since 1949, the Cozy Dog Drive-In has been home to the original hot dog on a stick. The savory delight is prepared using the same batter recipe that was created by Ed Waldmire, founder, and owner of the Cozy Dog Drive-In. Grant Park

Stretching 313 acres, Grant Park is known as “Chicago’s Front Yard” and is a gateway to exploring Chicago’s great outdoors, including parks, trails, and outdoor activities. Technically, Grant Park marks the “end” of Route 66, but it is also home to landmarks like Maggie Daley Park and Buckingham Fountain, alongside baseball diamonds, tennis courts, and beautiful gardens.

In conclusion, Illinois is home to some of the best stops on a Route 66 road trip. From historic eateries to quirky roadside attractions, travelers can experience the rich history and culture of The Prairie State while exploring the iconic national highway.

Route 66 attractions in Illinois Unique sights on Route 66 in Illinois Road trip stops along Route 66 in Illinois Historic landmarks on Route 66 in Illinois Quirky roadside attractions in Illinois on Route 66

News Source : TheTravel

Source Link :10 Things You Can Only See Along Route 66 In Illinois/