“Rowan County car accident” today : Fatal Rowan County Accident Leaves One Dead and Two Injured

Rowan Co. Crash Leaves One Dead and Two Injured

A car crash in Rowan County, Kentucky has left one person dead and two injured. The driver of a GMC Terrain lost control of the vehicle and hit the end of a concrete bridge. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while two female passengers were airlifted to a healthcare facility. The crash is under investigation.

News Source : https://www.wkyt.com

