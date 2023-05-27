“Rowan County car accident” today : Fatal Rowan County Accident Leaves One Dead and Two Injured

Posted on May 27, 2023

A car crash in Rowan County, Kentucky has left one person dead and two injured. The driver of a GMC Terrain lost control of the vehicle and hit the end of a concrete bridge. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while two female passengers were airlifted to a healthcare facility. The crash is under investigation.

News Source : https://www.wkyt.com

