Rowdy Harrell Death -Dead-Obituaries : Rowdy Harrell has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Rowdy Harrell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Former Alabama walk-on football player Rowdy Harrell Killed in a car accident.
Life is such a fragile thing and it can change in an instant. You never know when you’ve given someone the last hug or sent them the last text or cracked your last beer with them. The hauler will be a little quieter on race day and the van rides too but the light Rowdy shined on so many people will not burn out anytime soon. I know him and sweet Blakley Harrell will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll miss our late night chats in the hotel rooms on the road talking about nonsense and I’ll crack a busch light for you buddy
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I’m still having trouble wrapping my head around the news today. Just likeKenyatta Houston
, Rowdy was a guy I could lean on for help or advice. We met in 14’ my first year in the sport, of course both of us being from Bama we clicked. “Little Bama” I can hear those words echo….Travis Mack
said it best “God picks the most beautiful flowers from his garden first”. Prayers to the Harrell family, Hendrick Motorsports, and his Bama team mates. We lost a good one !!.Amanda Beaver wroteThat was the year he was in Developmental and on our truck. At homestead, the crew chief next to us got pissed at me at a call to pit. Rowdy wanted to know exactly who it was that was cussing me… pretty sure he was going to flip their box. We had our Rivalry talks too!
