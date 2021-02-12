Rowena Morrill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rowena Morrill has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Rowena Morrill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Sad news. Rowena Morrill passed away February 11th. She was one of my top 3 favorite fantasy/sci-fi artists when I was studying art. Such a talented artist should not go unrecognized. 😢💔 https://t.co/IU5HZjfCGM
— LESLIE LUDANYI (@leslie_ludanyi) February 12, 2021
Spectrum Fantastic Art Live
5h ·
Rowena A. Morrill 1944-2021
It is with sadness we note the passing of artist and illustrator Rowena Morrill. A graduate of the University of Delaware in 1971, she first worked at a New York advertising agency before launching a freelance career painting paperback covers for Ace. Rowena quickly became one of the F&SF field’s most popular artists, creating covers for books by such authors as Anne McCaffrey, Philip Dick, Isaac Asimov, Samuel R. Delany, Theodore Sturgeon, Piers Anthony and Madeleine L’Engle among many others. She was presented with the World Fantasy Life Achievement Award in 2020. Our thoughts are with her family, fans, and friends.
Swain Hunt
When I was a kid sitting in the aisles at B. Dalton looking at sf/fantasy book covers and calendars (drooling over them), I became a fan. Rest in peace, Rowena.
Solo Christian
I saw her work displayed as a teenager. It’s one of the reasons I am an artist today.
Michael Beardmore
Fabulous painter. Thoughts are with her family.
