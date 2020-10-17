Rowyn Wood Death – Dead : Rowyn Wood Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Rowyn Wood has died, according to a statement posted online on October 16. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Our soccer community has lost one of our agents. Please support! 😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽…
Posted by Own Touch on Saturday, October 17, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Vaughan Alexander wrote
I found these old pictures of the U10 Strikers Elite team. This was the first team where Reese and Rowyn Wood played together. In the first picture Rowyn is the third one on the left in the back row. In the second picture she is the farthest in the back row in the middle. Rowyn – you will be deeply missed. We know that you are now an angel and will always be with our girls as they continue to play soccer.
What a beautiful name. So sorry Vaughn for the loss of anyone so preciously young – prayers and good thoughts that her family, friends and teammates find peace by engaging in the things and activities that she loved best. She’ll surely be an angel smiling on their side.
