Roxana Ruiz – focus keyword including victim name. : Mexican court drops case against woman who killed rapist in self-defence

Mexican prosecutors withdraw case against Roxana Ruiz, woman who killed rapist in self-defense

A Mexican woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing her rapist during an attack has been cleared of all charges. The ruling sparked public outrage, with feminist groups accusing the court of criminalizing survivors of sexual violence and protecting perpetrators. The woman, Roxana Ruiz, had been found guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defence” and ordered to pay $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. President Andres Manuel López Obrador had promised to seek a pardon for Ruiz, but her lawyers said accepting a pardon would be admitting guilt. The state Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Saturday that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and had acted in self-defence.

Read Full story : Mexico withdraws prison sentence against woman who killed her rapist in self defence

News Source : The Indian Express

