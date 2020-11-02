Roxanne Conrad Death -Dead : Roxanne Conrad a.k.a Rachel Caine has Died from cancer

Roxanne Conrad a.k.a Rachel Caine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

” Rachel Caine is not writing currently. on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Roxanne Conrad/Rachel Caine. A message from her loved ones:”

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Roxanne Conrad/Rachel Caine. A message from her loved ones: https://t.co/FH1oZhpA5B

Kass Morgan @kassmorganbooks wrote

I never got to meet Rachel but I was blown away by the courage, humor, and candor with which she faced her battle with cancer. It takes a special writer to write so honestly about death, and I know the beauty and truth of her words will make many people feel less alone.

M. Belanger wrote

She was a wonderful, kind, and giving person. Many of us admired her. She fought hard. And she built worlds that will live on and keep her memory alive for many, many years.

Safe travels, bright spirit Kiersten White News wrote

I’m so sorry to hear this. She was an inspiration, working more than anyone I know and still always finding time to be warm and welcoming and supportive of everyone around her.

Alexandra Bracken Updates @alexbracken wrote

Condolences to her loved ones. I was so inspired by her courage through all of this and will miss her dearly.

Deanna Raybourn @deannaraybourn wrote

Deepest condolences to her friends and family and much love to a tremendous spirit. She will be missed.

Octopus Susan Dennard wrote

I am sending all the love and sympathy to her family. She was absolutely wonderful, as a human and an author. We will miss her so much.

Riley Sager wrote

This is such sad news. My condolences to her family, her friends and her many devoted readers.

Victoria Helen Stone / Dahl wrote

Such an amazing woman. She shared her gift with us & she shared her struggle. What a true light in this world. I’m so incredibly sad. Broken heart

Maureen Johnson @maureenjohnson wrote

The love for her doesn’t stop. Love to you, Rachel. All the love.

Brendan Reichs wrote

A wonderful author and better person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. My sincerest condolences to the family. A light has gone out, but it lives on in her works.

The Chhibbadook wrote

All the love to friends and family, and the deepest condolences for this loss Broken heart

Roshani Chokshi Updates wrote

I am so sorry. I only had the chance to meet her once, but even in that brief time, she was so warm, and incredibly generous with her wisdom. I will never forget it. Thinking of everyone during this time and sending so much love.