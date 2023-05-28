“Roxborough High School shooting victim funeral” today : Funeral held for Roxborough High School student who died in SEPTA bus shooting

Funeral held for Roxborough High School student killed in SEPTA bus shooting today 2023.

unknown suspect shot Mills while he was riding a SEPTA bus earlier this week. The family and friends of the 15-year-old gathered to say their goodbyes and remember him at his funeral on Saturday. Mills was a ninth grader at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia. The suspect who shot him is still at large.

Read Full story : Roxborough High School student killed in SEPTA bus shooting laid to rest /

News Source : Cedar News

Roxborough High School shooting SEPTA bus shooting victim Funeral services for Roxborough High School student Mourning the loss of Roxborough High School student SEPTA bus shooting tragedy and Roxborough High School community