Roxborough High School student shooting today : Memorial held for Roxborough High School student who lost life in SEPTA bus shooting

Posted on May 28, 2023

Remembering Roxborough High School student who lost life in SEPTA bus shooting today 2023.
A 15-year-old student of Roxborough High School, who was fatally shot on a SEPTA bus, was remembered at his funeral on Saturday. The incident which took place on November 4th, claimed the life of the victim, who was a passenger on the bus at the time of the shooting. Investigations are ongoing.

News Source : CBS Philadelphia

