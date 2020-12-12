Roy Fenwick Death -Obituary – Dead : Roy Fenwick of Roy’s Seafood has Died .

Roy Fenwick of Roy’s Seafood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Capt. Faunce Seafood 13 hrs · We are very saddened to hear of the death of our friend Roy Fenwick of Roy’s Seafood. Our condolences and deepest sympathies to his family during this difficult time. Sending prayers for peace and comfort in the coming days.

Tributes

Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department wrote

It is with great sadness the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department announce the passing of Life Member Roy Fenwick. There is so much that can be said about Roy because he was larger than life. He treated his time at the CBVFD just like he treated his time away from the fire station, he lived to help people. He would give you the shirt off his back and then take you to buy an new one if you needed it. We could always count on Roy even in his less active years that if a storm came or a house fire went out he would be there helping in any way that he could.

I looked all night for a picture to capture Roy in his element at the firehouse and this one was my favorite. This is from installation when Roy always took care of the Oysters for our dinner. In this photo him and the “Old Guys” were breaking in his Grandson to start a new tradition of Fenwicks helping out for our Banquet. The best part of these days wasn’t the food it was listening to these old timers tell war stories and give their two cents on the state of the firehouse that year. We may not have always acted like we were listening but we heard every word he said.

On a personal note Roy always helped me whenever I asked for it, he even got me in trouble a couple of times like when we took Brush 8 on a call cause he didn’t wanna drive “the new” Brush Truck. I took the hit for that because nobody was gonna tell the Old Man what he was gonna do and not do.

You will be missed sir, you touched so many people’s lives. I just hope you knew how loved you were while you were here with us.

Rest Easy Sir,

Randy Feltner

President

Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department

