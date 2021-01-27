Roy Harris Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : club legend Roy Harris has Died .
It is with extreme sadness & a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of club legend Roy Harris.
Our deepest sympathies & condolences go to Wyn, Alun, Emyr & the Family at this sad time.
Cysgan dawel Roy.
— Pontyberem CC (@PontyberemCC) January 27, 2021
