Roy Harris Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : club legend Roy Harris has Died .

club legend Roy Harris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with extreme sadness & a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of club legend Roy Harris.

Our deepest sympathies & condolences go to Wyn, Alun, Emyr & the Family at this sad time.

Cysgan dawel Roy. — Pontyberem CC (@PontyberemCC) January 27, 2021

Pontyberem CC @PontyberemCC It is with extreme sadness & a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of club legend Roy Harris. Our deepest sympathies & condolences go to Wyn, Alun, Emyr & the Family at this sad time. Cysgan dawel Roy.