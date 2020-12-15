Roy Jay White Death -Obituary – Dead : Roy Jay White has Died .

Roy Jay White has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Whiskey Myers 6 hrs · We’re still in shock. The world lost a great person yesterday. Roy Jay White was as real as it gets. He was kind, extremely talented, a hard worker, and an all around amazing person. He was the kind of person that never met a stranger, treated everyone with respect, and made friends everywhere he went. He lived life to the fullest, but always made sure to be a good person while doing it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. Rest in peace Roy Jay. You’ll always be missed, but never forgotten. #ChopSuey

Source: (20+) Whiskey Myers – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Amber Fritchie O’Dell wrote

I met him at a couple of your shows. He seemed very nice and genuine. I’m very sorry to hear of his passing.

Bobbi D Gilbert wrote

Sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace & comfort for all who knew & loved him!!

Michelle Witherington Ponder wrote

So sorry to hear this…prayers sent for all who knew and loved him!

Kansas Swain wrote

A devastating loss to the world. We will miss you Roy Jay.

Spencer Bartleson wrote

Sorry for your loss prayers for comfort God is great and Jesus is the reason for the season God bless yall

Karen King Lawrence wrote

So sorry to hear this, may everyone who loved him find comfort in their memories of him.

Donna Lively wrote

So sorry for yawls loss…prayers for his family n friends…

Ben Ryan Bradley wrote

Always admire creative people like him with those talents, I sure don’t have them. Sorry for the loss you feel and the shadow left by his absence.

Jess Leigh wrote

So sorry for your loss , love your music so much ♥️ Prayers for all of you during this time

Gina West wrote

Prayers for all whom will miss him. May your loved one RIP.

Nanette Sands-Sidebottom wrote

So sorry to hear this and for ya’ll’s loss.

Bradley Miller wrote

I hate to seem inconsiderate here, but I’m relatively new who was roy jay?

Daniel Vazquez Alba wrote

Sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace & comfort for all who knew & loved him!!

Michael Rozell wrote

Sorry for your loss guys it’s always the good ones/