Roy King Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Johnson City boxer King dies from fight injuries has Died.

Roy King Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Johnson City boxer King dies from fight injuries has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

Roy King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Painful to hear. Roy got a late start in boxing but excelled and shared the sport w/the community.

Sincere condolences to his family. Thanks @JCPress and @RobertsJCPress for your reporting. Johnson City boxer King dies from fight injuries https://t.co/Tu1VltR2IW via @jcpress — No More Saso (@damon_ealy) February 10, 2021

No More Saso @damon_ealy Painful to hear. Roy got a late start in boxing but excelled and shared the sport w/the community. Sincere condolences to his family. Thanks @JCPress and @RobertsJCPress for your reporting. Johnson City boxer King dies from fight injuries https://johnsoncitypress.com/sports/johnson-city-boxer-king-dies-from-fight-injuries/article_b614d730-6b1b-11eb-8c06-0335b320bd15.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=user-share… via @jcpress

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Damon Gonzalez

We are saddened to report the passing of Roy King, Jr. @roykingjr1 “Mr Bang Bang”

R.I.P. champ

We send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family.

Shawn Gotti

This Song Has Been On Repeat The Entire 2020. Now It’s 2021 and I’m Still Losing Homies.

R.I.P Roy King Jr. & My Brother Cedric “Brain” Bennett.

Brownsville Kings 4Ever.