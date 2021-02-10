Roy King Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Johnson City boxer King dies from fight injuries has Died.

Roy King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

No More Saso @damon_ealy Painful to hear. Roy got a late start in boxing but excelled and shared the sport w/the community. Sincere condolences to his family. Thanks @JCPress and @RobertsJCPress for your reporting. Johnson City boxer King dies from fight injuries https://johnsoncitypress.com/sports/johnson-city-boxer-king-dies-from-fight-injuries/article_b614d730-6b1b-11eb-8c06-0335b320bd15.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=user-share… via @jcpress

Damon Gonzalez
We are saddened to report the passing of Roy King, Jr. @roykingjr1 “Mr Bang Bang”
R.I.P. champ
We send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family.

Shawn Gotti
This Song Has Been On Repeat The Entire 2020. Now It’s 2021 and I’m Still Losing Homies.
R.I.P Roy King Jr. & My Brother Cedric “Brain” Bennett.
Brownsville Kings 4Ever.

