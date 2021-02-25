Roy Middleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Roy Middleton has Died .

RIP Roy Middleton.

It is with great sadness that we have learned about the passing of former employee Roy Middleton.

Roy worked at NEC for almost 47 years. He mainly worked on the Devleigs and later in Tool Stores keeping a close guard on all inventory. He will be sadly missed.



