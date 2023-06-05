Roy Orbison Black And White Night Cast : The Unforgettable Cast of Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night

The Memorable Lineup of Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night

Introduction

Roy Orbison was a legendary American singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1960s with hits such as “Only the Lonely” and “Oh, Pretty Woman.” In 1987, he staged a comeback with the release of his album “Mystery Girl,” which included the hit single “You Got It.” To promote the album, Orbison decided to do a live performance, which was recorded and released as “Roy Orbison and Friends: A Black and White Night.” The concert featured a star-studded cast of musicians and singers who came together to pay tribute to the iconic artist. In this article, we will take a closer look at the cast of “Black and White Night” and their contributions to the concert.

The Cast

Roy Orbison was joined on stage by an impressive cast of musicians and singers, many of whom were his friends and collaborators. The concert was filmed in black and white, giving it a classic and timeless feel. Let’s take a closer look at the cast of “Black and White Night.”

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen was one of the most influential musicians of the 1980s, known for his energetic and passionate performances. He was a big fan of Roy Orbison’s music and was honored to be asked to perform at the concert. Springsteen performed two songs with Orbison, “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “Uptown.” His energy and enthusiasm were contagious, and he brought a new dimension to Orbison’s music.

Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello was a rising star in the music industry when he was invited to perform at “Black and White Night.” He was a big fan of Orbison’s music and was thrilled to have the opportunity to sing with him. Costello performed three songs with Orbison, “The Comedians,” “Mystery Train,” and “Claudette.” His unique voice and style were a perfect match for Orbison’s music.

Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne was a singer-songwriter who had been a friend and collaborator of Roy Orbison’s for many years. He was invited to perform at “Black and White Night” and performed two songs, “Running Scared” and “The Night of the Laughing Dead.” Browne’s soulful voice and guitar playing were a perfect complement to Orbison’s music.

K.D. Lang

K.D. Lang was a rising star in the music industry when she was invited to perform at “Black and White Night.” She had a unique voice and style that had captured the attention of music fans around the world. Lang performed two songs with Orbison, “Crying” and “Blue Bayou.” Her emotional and heartfelt performances brought a new dimension to Orbison’s music.

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt was a singer-songwriter and guitarist who had been a friend and collaborator of Roy Orbison’s for many years. She was invited to perform at “Black and White Night” and performed two songs, “Love Hurts” and “Dream Baby.” Raitt’s bluesy guitar playing and soulful voice were a perfect match for Orbison’s music.

Tom Waits

Tom Waits was a singer-songwriter and actor who had developed a cult following for his unique voice and style. He was invited to perform at “Black and White Night” and performed two songs, “In Dreams” and “Down in the Willow Garden.” Waits’ gravelly voice and theatrical style were a perfect match for Orbison’s music.

J.D. Souther

J.D. Souther was a singer-songwriter who had worked with Roy Orbison on several occasions. He was invited to perform at “Black and White Night” and performed two songs, “Only the Lonely” and “The Great Pretender.” Souther’s smooth voice and heartfelt performances were a perfect complement to Orbison’s music.

T-Bone Burnett

T-Bone Burnett was a musician and producer who had worked with Roy Orbison on several occasions. He was invited to perform at “Black and White Night” and performed two songs, “Ooby Dooby” and “Go, Go, Go.” Burnett’s guitar playing and enthusiastic performances were a perfect match for Orbison’s music.

Epilogue

In conclusion, “Roy Orbison and Friends: A Black and White Night” was a concert that brought together an impressive cast of musicians and singers to pay tribute to one of the greatest artists of all time. Each performer brought their own unique style and voice to Orbison’s music, creating a concert that was both timeless and unforgettable. The concert has since become a classic and is a must-see for any fan of Roy Orbison or classic rock music.

——————–

1. Who is in the cast of Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night?

Answer: The cast of Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night includes Roy Orbison, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Tom Waits, Jackson Browne, kd lang, Bonnie Raitt, and many others.

When was Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night recorded?

Answer: Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night was recorded on September 30, 1987. Where was Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night recorded?

Answer: Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night was recorded at the Coconut Grove in Los Angeles, California. Who directed Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night?

Answer: Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night was directed by Tony Mitchell. What songs are included in Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night?

Answer: Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night includes performances of classic Orbison songs such as “Oh, Pretty Woman,” “Crying,” and “In Dreams,” as well as covers of songs by other artists. Is Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night available on DVD?

Answer: Yes, Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night is available on DVD. Is there a soundtrack album for Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night?

Answer: Yes, there is a soundtrack album for Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night. How long is Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night?

Answer: Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night has a runtime of approximately 64 minutes. Is Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night available for streaming?

Answer: Yes, Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night is available for streaming on various platforms such as Amazon Prime and Apple TV. What makes Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night unique?

Answer: Roy Orbison’s Black and White Night is unique for its star-studded cast, Orbison’s legendary performances, and the fact that it was recorded live in black and white.