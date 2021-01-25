Roy Torrens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Roy Torrens has Died .

Roy Torrens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Since the sad news of the passing of Roy Torrens, there has been an inundation of tributes paid to the Irish cricket legend. We have compiled a selection of these to read. ➡️ https://t.co/w0b7ZyESbC#RIPRoy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/HzHqkDKUk7 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) January 25, 2021

Cricket Ireland @Irelandcricket Since the sad news of the passing of Roy Torrens, there has been an inundation of tributes paid to the Irish cricket legend. We have compiled a selection of these to read. https://bit.ly/2KSyS7K #RIPRoy