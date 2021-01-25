Roy Torrens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Roy Torrens has Died .

By | January 25, 2021
Roy Torrens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Roy Torrens has Died .

Roy Torrens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cricket Ireland @Irelandcricket Since the sad news of the passing of Roy Torrens, there has been an inundation of tributes paid to the Irish cricket legend. We have compiled a selection of these to read. https://bit.ly/2KSyS7K #RIPRoy

